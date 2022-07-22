Domination Additions and The Goblin Mines - V0.01.82 - 22/07/2022

Hey all, it’s patch day again! We’re bringing out some additions to the Domination gamemode, a new map – The Goblin (Gobbo) Mines, and a whole host of quality of life changes and bug fixes.

Domination Additions and Rework - increasing the ways you can score VP.

New Map - The Goblin Mines.

Feedback Forms have been added to the main menu.

AI tweaks and changes.

Trooper movespeed reduced by 15%.

A whole host of bug fixes and quality of life changes.

You're welcome to join our Discord to help give us feedback! Make sure to let us know what you think of all the changes as that's the best way to have your input on the game.

Now, let’s take a look at the changes in more detail:

Domination Rework:

We’ve added to the existing Domination gamemode to give more nuance and complexity to high skilled players! Now we’re allowing players to get more points from kills, become high value targets by going on kill streaks, gain points from defences, and get the point value from neutralising a point. We’re keeping the surge and capture structure and scoring the same, as we’ve been getting a lot of good feedback on Domination in general.

Destroying a Defence Wall – 5 VP

Destroying a Small Mortar – 10 VP

Destroying a Large Mortar – 20 VP

A Single Kill – 10 VP

Ending a Killstreak (killing someone who has gotten 5+ kills without dying) – 50 VP

Capturing a Point – 30 VP

Neutralising a Point – current surge value of the point

Surge Values – as per current build

We’ve got a load of further additions we’re looking at adding to Domination – from secondary conditional objectives around points to dynamic buffs spawning around the map when teams fulfill conditions! We’re starting with the tweaks to scoring first so we can get some feedback, then we’ll be looking to add these in the near future, so let us know what you think!

New Map – Goblin Mines:



“Though this is technically in the Demonic Plains, it’s worthy of its own map. The goblins have created an elaborate mine complete with minecart tracks to retrieve precious metals and resources from the ground. After trading away precious metals from within the mine, the goblins managed to acquire an extremely rare dragon egg, and hatched from it a ‘pet’ dragon to help smelt the metal.”

Feedback Forms:



We're adding a new way for you all to give us feedback on the game and let us know if there are bugs happening in the game through the "Bug/Issue feature", or if you just want to give us a shout about a feature that you're anticipating in the future or feedback in the game then use the "Comment feature".

Trooper Rotation



Damage:

Our long-range pirate Sniper Crow, who specialises in assassinating people from off screen.

Sarge, our rapid fire Soldier who excels in the middle of the fray dishing out AoE damage.

Tank:

Our two-part tank pairing, Fang and Trigger. Trigger doesn't think of himself as an attack dog, he's just playing Fetch.

Skull Crusher, the smallest Giant from the island of Behemoth, dominates points and knocks skulls together whenever he's on the battlefield.

Healer:

Our angelic champion Eve is here to save her allies and condemn her enemies.

Support:

Supreme Overlord Nebular, who dominates the battlefield from afar, letting his allies do the grunt work.

Quality of Life Changes

Initial Audio mixdown implemented, balancing sounds across the board and giving space for everything to breath in its own way!

Removal of Map Rotation – now play what you want, when you want.

Cloth physics polish pass, making those sweet sweet capes even more flowey

Further AI work has been done to smooth out bot behaviour.

Further optimisation of texture normal maps (optimisation)

Balance Changes:

Troopers

All Troopers have had their movement speed reduced by 15% - making your dodges, decisions, and tactical pushes really matter. Don’t go in if you don’t think you can get out…

Gamemode

Respawn base timer has been increased from 8 seconds to 10.

Pooled respawn window has been changed from 2 seconds to 5, making you spawn more on your own more often that you were.

Bug Fixes

Minor Inconvenience no longer goes through defences.

Laser Shot now hits close range scenery instead of passing through it, and hit bomb drone correctly. The laser will go through defence walls, that’s an intentional benefit of the active ability for Damage classes.

Reserves effect now terminates correctly on quick uses.

Splosion now no longer attaches and procs on neutral defences.

Disarming chords is now firing off correctly and no longer showing at 0,0,0 on the map.

Health is my Resource is now fixed, doing the correct % of healing in all circumstances.

Emergency Aid is now no longer appearing below the floor and will affect allies correctly and consistently as a result.

Damage and Tank end screen accolades should now be displaying the correct players.

Fixed a bug where Rain of Fire was stopping you from using the turret for a short duration.

Fixed an issue where Mastery Skin Tharlin would T-pose

Fixed an issue where projectiles could sometimes hit behind the Trooper when standing directly in front of terrain.

Fixed a bug where B would not consistently open the shops when standing inside the area.

Known Issues

If you finish or get past the movement section of the tutorial, go back to the main menu, and then play through the tutorial again it won't load correctly and will think you're on the camera movement section. If you exit out and reload the tutorial it will work fine.

During the movement section of the tutorial you won't be moved to the center of the pads correctly. You will after the shooting objective of the tutorial.

Sometimes players can be stuck on the loading screen between squad select and playing on the map.

By pressing the ` key (next to 1 on qwerty keyboards) you will enter an Ai testing mode. This has no in game benefits for players, but we’re running dev builds so we can debug the game. If you do this your camera can get disconnected from your character. If you do this in base you can get stuck in base.

Some players are experiencing random crashes. Some of these have been fixed, but there may be more. If you experience this then join the discord and send over your log files to BadFox_Eddie. You can ask him how to get your log files and he'll help!

Borderless/Windowed/Fullscreen don't seem to be setting properly, working on a fix.

We've had one instance of Trooper's spawning with the incorrect UI, we're keeping an eye out for this, but haven't had any additional instances of the bug.

Sometimes Scorch's turret seems to be firing 2 projectiles - any more information on this would be much appreciated.

Sometimes when adding players to a party their names are not be visible. They are in your party and is just a visibility bug.

To view this go to Steam > Library > Right Click Super Squad > Properties > Updates

It's at the bottom of the small pop-up window and is a way for you to ensure that your game is fully updated and able to play.