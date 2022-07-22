New Build!

Click here to watch the new Update Video!

New Levels

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. We’ve been working on a number of new levels for you to explore this week. They’re currently in WIP, being mostly greybox, though you can find them in the Experimental Hall. Look for the portals titled WIP Forest, WIP Desert, or WIP Winter.

New Scenes

Two of them also have cutscenes at the end, one featuring Erika in the Forest level, and one featuring Jenna in the Desert level.

Spider Boss Scene Face Animations

We’ve also added face animations to the Spider Boss during her sex scene, which you can trigger in the Monster Girl Gallery. You need to first interact with her and then hit Play Scene.

Active vs. Passive games?

Some games demand your attention and your focus. No distractions allowed. And other let you turn on autopilot and watch a movie or listen to a podcast while you play. Which of the two do you find yourself playing more often?