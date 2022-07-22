New Update: Surgery

Hi,
This update adds the surgery mechanism to the game. There are four different surgical methods to use on grown monsters:
- Autopsy
- Organ removal
- Organ implantation
- Combat surgery
Autopsy
Autopsy for research purposes can only be made on a live monster. Performing an autopsy is a prerequisite for learning surgical methods.
Organ removal
You must research organ removal to be able to perform it. Not every monster has a removable organ. This surgical method is lethal, all creature dies after the operation. The removed organs decay rapidly and lose 10 % of condition each turn.
Every removable organ provides 1-3 bonuses:
- Poison bonus
- Fire bonus
- Frost bonus
- Shock bonus
- Physical protection bonus
- Magic protection bonus
- Spiny skin bonus
- Strength bonus
- Agility bonus
- Endurance & Energy bonus
- Tameness bonus
- Resilience bonus
Organ implantation
This method can enhance multiple different traits of grown creatures. You must research organ implantation to be able to perform it. Depending on the level of research, you can implant up to three organs into each monster. The lifespan of creatures decreases after every implantation.
Inheritance of implanted organs
Every creature can have one removable organ with up to three bonuses. Offspring inherit random bonuses from the parent's implanted and removable organs.
Example:
You crossbreed two creatures:
1.) First one has two implanted organs providing three different bonuses.
2.) Second one has no implanted or removable organ.
Offspring have a 50 % chance of inheriting a removable organ. That hybrid organ can provide 1-3 different bonuses when transplanted into another monster.
Decay of organs
The condition of removed organs decreases by 10 % each turn. The condition affects the magnitude of the bonus that the organ provides.
Combat Surgery
Some of the monsters lost in lethal combat do not die instantly. You have one turn to perform a life-saving operation on a dying creature. It will lose some health points permanently but will survive and recover within a couple of turns.
Added:
Rename human characters.
Bugs fixed:
Only Runebow was available for sale in the stock of the Caravan.
There were no bows at the Weapon's Fair.
