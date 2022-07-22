New Update: Surgery

Hi,

This update adds the surgery mechanism to the game. There are four different surgical methods to use on grown monsters:

Autopsy

Organ removal

Organ implantation

Combat surgery

Autopsy

Autopsy for research purposes can only be made on a live monster. Performing an autopsy is a prerequisite for learning surgical methods.

Organ removal

You must research organ removal to be able to perform it. Not every monster has a removable organ. This surgical method is lethal, all creature dies after the operation. The removed organs decay rapidly and lose 10 % of condition each turn.

Every removable organ provides 1-3 bonuses:

Poison bonus

Fire bonus

Frost bonus

Shock bonus

Physical protection bonus

Magic protection bonus

Spiny skin bonus

Strength bonus

Agility bonus

Endurance & Energy bonus

Tameness bonus

Resilience bonus

Organ implantation

This method can enhance multiple different traits of grown creatures. You must research organ implantation to be able to perform it. Depending on the level of research, you can implant up to three organs into each monster. The lifespan of creatures decreases after every implantation.

Inheritance of implanted organs

Every creature can have one removable organ with up to three bonuses. Offspring inherit random bonuses from the parent's implanted and removable organs.

Example:

You crossbreed two creatures:

1.) First one has two implanted organs providing three different bonuses.

2.) Second one has no implanted or removable organ.

Offspring have a 50 % chance of inheriting a removable organ. That hybrid organ can provide 1-3 different bonuses when transplanted into another monster.

Decay of organs

The condition of removed organs decreases by 10 % each turn. The condition affects the magnitude of the bonus that the organ provides.

Combat Surgery

Some of the monsters lost in lethal combat do not die instantly. You have one turn to perform a life-saving operation on a dying creature. It will lose some health points permanently but will survive and recover within a couple of turns.

Added:

Rename human characters.

Bugs fixed:

Only Runebow was available for sale in the stock of the Caravan.

There were no bows at the Weapon's Fair.