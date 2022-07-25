Update 1.12.0

Here is the latest update for Victory At Sea Pacific. See below for details of what to expect in this build!

Please keep sending us your feedback as we will be tweaking and fixing beyond the bugs. We try to monitor all your conversations and suggestions but if you think that we are not addressing a feature please post on the community forum either in General Discussions or Bug Reports and let us know what specifically is causing you issues.

We sometimes miss specific things in long conversations and don’t tend to read comments on the announcements (as it’s hard to directly reply to people on there) so it’s good to have it’s own thread, we would rather have more than one thread on a subject than not have one at all.

Gameplay:

Removed the option to recon ports that are 100% scouted.

Fleets with bombers try to keep their distance when attacking other fleets.

Carrier fleets can't start an amphibious assault from bomber range.

Bug fixes:

Prevented the player from collecting atom bomb parts again after the bomb is assembled.

Stopped non-player ports getting selected in the fleet header when orphaned flights head to their airfield.

Fixed a conflict in aircraft defend order behaviour between bridge and combat gameplay.

Mods: