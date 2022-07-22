Deep dive into the soundtrack of Batora: Lost Haven

Hello Keeper of Balance!

After the journey to discover the tribes that populate the universe of Batora: Lost Haven it is time to find out more about the soundtrack of our next game, but also about the collaboration with the legendary composer Ron Fish.

We have always been focused on our main goal, which is to tell intense stories, with a very cinematic approach. That's why we have focused a lot of our efforts on creating the Batora: Lost Haven soundtrack. So when we started thinking about the soundtrack for the game we knew that what Batora needed was a poetic, deep atmosphere that could match the game's narrative and accompany players in this adventurous journey.

We needed to reach the best possible quality, thinking about our references and inspirations like the Lord of the Rings and Dune, the oniric world of Journey, but also the Ori franchise for its poetic atmosphere. We decided, so, to contact a highly experienced professional in the industry and we got in contact with Ron Fish, who composed the soundtrack of huge games like God of War and the Batman Arkham Series. Then, we started working together on Batora: Lost Haven!

Our subscribers had the opportunity to listen “Will of the Keeper”, an evocative track from the OST scored by Ron Fish, but the entire game offers to our players an evocative journey through the galaxy and through Avril's final mission.

Find out more about our soundtrack and sound design work on Batora: Lost Haven watching the behind-the-scenes video shown last weekend during the Save & Sound event!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1506440/Batora_Lost_Haven/