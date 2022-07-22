Battle Pass vehicles: Object 248 heavy tank

Object 248 was an experimental version of the IS-2 Soviet heavy tank armed with a 100mm gun. The vehicle becomes the main prize in the upcoming new season of the Battle Pass called “Field testing”!

Object 248, heavy tank, USSR, rank IV. Premium.

Features:

Effective 100mm gun

Higher reload time

Decent protection

Tight layout in the combat compartment

The experimental Object 248 heavy tank will become the main prize of the upcoming new season of the Battle Pass called “Field testing”. The tank is based on the IS-2 design, with its gun changed to a 100mm S-34. The IS-2 is a venerable veteran in War Thunder ground battles. Well protected, with smooth ballistics of its 122mm gun, the tank is a master of ambushes and long-range duels. One of the main drawbacks in the good old IS-2 is its very long reload time, which makes it difficult to play the tank in active assaults.

The Object 248 offers an excellent balance of armor penetration and reload speed. The 100mm BR-412B armor-piercing chamber rounds, familiar to tankers from the SU-100 and T-54 tanks, have the same armor penetration indicators as the powerful IS-2 chamber rounds, but the reloading takes in fact half the time! Of course, the explosives weight is incomparably lower, but it is quite sufficient to detonate the ammo rack of an enemy tank or destroy any important module - the main thing is to hit and to pierce.

The Object 248 inherits some of the flaws from the IS-2. The unfortunate vulnerable zone on the upper front glacis of the hull still requires turning the hull from the enemy. The layout of the habitable space of the turret has become even more dense, as on the IS-2. Hitting the side of the turret or turret ring very often sends the tank to the hangar instantly. But the advantages of the Soviet "heavyweight" are present as well! First, in general, good protection of the hull and high ricochet chance in the turret. Second, the comparatively good speed, and especially the reverse speed, will allow you to play the Object 248 almost like a medium tank, popping up for a shot from cover and hiding again to reload.

The premium Object 248 will be yours for completing stage 75 on the new Battle pass season. Get ready for “Field Testing” and stay tuned for the full list of rules for the new season!