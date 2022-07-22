DD# 79 Insurance Fraud :D

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

This is a strange week. Some of you are properly wondering why we get this title on the DD.

That's because it's one of the latest features of the game. :D

Sometimes, our game has content darker than real life.

But, sometimes, we also have things funnier than real life as well.

You can find all the new insurance fraud features described by a new character in the beggar gang's camp with all the details.



There are two types of insurance fraud.

The first one is traffic insurance fraud.

Here is how it works:



You just need to use a skill that is added this week to trigger the traffic insurance fraud mode.

And then, throw yourself underneath the cars on the street.

If everything goes well, you will be hit and insurance companies will pay you.

The number of living teammates provides a modifier to the money you can get as everyone in your group is considered hit by the car.

However, the drivers are not blinded. If they detect you, they will slow down or even stop their cars. There will not be enough velocity to hit you badly. Consequently, you will not get any compensation. The drivers will also be quite angry with you. Thus, they will use their vehicle's horn to shoo you away.

Meanwhile, as the damage is real, you will lose HP if get hit. And it's possible to die and cause a game over if you try to get money too hard by committing this activity when your HP is low.

Well, look on the good side, you will get a Steam achievement for this.

It's kinda silly. So, please don't try it in real life. :)

The other type of insurance fraud is life insurance fraud.



It works like this:

1, You get a blank life insurance contract from those sales agents or the old man in the sewer. Those contracts may also occasionally drop as loots from some enemies.

2, You use those life insurance contracts on anyone, including any friends or foes, that you think are about to die in a battle.

3, Make sure they die and you will get a small profit.



There are no target limitations. I'm sure you can find ways to use it creatively. :)

To make things even wilder, we now have a new prefix called the "Fraudster's" on equipment to allow you to gain more money from insurance fraud. It's a generic economical prefix that provides no combat attribution benefits.

Someone tells me that I'm likely drunk when making those contents. Maybe I am. So now the drunk state in the game also reduces 30% sleep resistance. :)

Other things we got this week include more variations of the procedurally generated research material gather missions, a new prefix to increase your escape success chance, and some system modules that make code more organized.

Oh, what's this?



Right, we also get a weird skill that allows you to summon cute animals everywhere. :D

I kinda hope we can have that in real life.

That's for this week. Stop reading to maintain your sanity. :D

...

...

...

..

Seriously, turn back.

...

...

...

For real.

...

...

...

There is nothing more to see.

...

...

...

This is the end of this week's DD. Go home.

...

...

...

Hmmmmm...

...

...

...

Alright, you've been warned.

...

...

...

...

I see you are still here. So, let's go down to the dark side of the story.

...

As I mentioned above, sometimes our story can be darker than real life.

But, this time, real life is darker than the things in our story. Here are two real-life stories.

Story 1:

About 20 years ago, Shanghai had a traffic law that rules if a walker on the street violates traffic rules, their injuries or even deaths are on their own. This means that the drivers take no responsibility for such traffic tragedies in those cases. One day, a university school girl got killed by a car when rushing across the street. The driver got away because of the law back then. People were angry and the law got changed. According to the current traffic law, even if it's totally not the driver's fault, they shall at least take 10% of the responsibility for anyone who gets injured in a traffic accident when it's a vehicle vs a pedestrian case unless the pedestrian is intentional to injure or kill themselves. However, necromancers and psychics are on the long-term list. It's almost impossible to tell if the dead person was planning suicide. Meanwhile, those injured almost never say they were intentional. Thus, the driver almost always has to compensate. On the good side, a legit driver always has insurance to get this covered just like I implemented that in our game. However, that's just the start of the whole dark story. There are many very poor people living in China, and when they get some really bad diseases they always go totally bankrupt. Medical insurance in China is quite limited. Many medicines that people require to save their lives are not covered. You may wonder what's the connection between all the above. Now, let me introduce the main character of this story to you. He was an old worker living on the outskirts of Shanghai with his entire family in a relatively small apartment. One day, he was diagnosed to have uremia, a dangerous condition that requires him to clean his blood with machines in hospitals every week to keep him alive unless he can get his kidney replaced. He didn't have enough money to do the

transplanting. So, he had to live by machines. It was equally costly. A few months later, his whole family ran out of money to support his treatment and they are in huge debt. His son tried everything to borrow more money to keep him alive. But, the old man had his own plan. When he learned a traffic accident can release him from his suffering and leave a considerable amount of money to repay the debt. He didn't think twice. However, he didn't even try to hide his intention. Such is a real-life tragedy about traffic insurance fraud.

Story 2:

I didn't want to talk about murder. However, many cases are about murder and suicide when it comes to life insurance fraud. There was an extremely shocking case. There was a wife about to give birth to a child. She was happy. Her husband bought her insurance to cover any conditions that may happen during the delivery. She praised him for his consideration. Unknown to her, it was the beginning of her dismay. Her doctor was a relative to her husband. Together they plotted an "accident" and she never left that table. Two lives perished that day. Before long could the wicked husband and the doctor spend the money they gained from insurance. They were bought into justice. However, it's a tale about what kind of horrible monsters some people are capable to become. Such is a real-life story you can never see in the game. At least, for now.

Being a lawyer, I can sometimes find the most wicked part of our society. Sometimes, it does not need to be incurred by supernatural horrors. Maybe deep down in our hearts, we all have our monsters and sins.

Here is a bit of a bonus to you for continuing reading to get the whole background story.

Although not mentioned in any changelog, the Sins of the Father has been worked on and its story may end soon. (Thus, there were a lot of huge updates to the game files that were off the records during this week.)



Now, here is the real end of this DD. Thank you for reading. Have fun. :)

Today's changelog:

##########Content##############

Skill: "Meow" now has a new icon.

New skill: Summon Cuties. (Mostly just for fun. But you may find some strategic usage of this skill on the map. :D)

#########System###############

A combat action can now be transformed based on a new script block. (Yes, this is something crazy. Code: action.edh["customized_tranfer"]))

Added a new system module to control dynamically generated enemy boss skills.

#########Wiki#################

Added the wiki page of the final boss of the Sins of the Father quest. (However, the game content is still working in progress right now.)

Errr...already, here is the real real end of this DD. :)