Climber: Sky is the Limit - Free Trial Hotfix 1.1

Hello Climbers!

Thank you for your amazing reception and feedback!

We looked through each review and Steam discussion with a detailed approach.

We actively monitor feedback on social media as well as Discord, Steam reviews, and Discussions.

Thanks to it we were able to react to your most common problems with this first Climber: Sky is the Limit - Free Trial Hotfix!

What was changed:

Overall game difficulty lowered, now it should be a bit easier to summit Manaslu!

Ladder balance is no longer tied to games FPS.

Polish is no longer the game default language

Fixed the black screen bug that was happening after the studio's logo.

Fixed the translation bugs

Japanese text now fits space better and is easier to read

Fixed options menu bugs that caused texts to overlap each other

some minor bugs fixed

Thanks to your engagement on Steam and our Discord.

Each review, each feedback either positive or negative means a lot to us.

Join our Discord server to chat with us, take part in some Climber contests, and more:

