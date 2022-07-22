PATCH 0.22.07.22

0.22.07.22 Changes

• Fixed keycard caches not being removed when looted.

• Fixed searching functionality on keycard caches.

• Fixed keycard caches and airdrops not using character luck attributes.

• Rebalanced keycard caches loot tables.

• Fixed base health data not always syncing to clients.

• Fixed base parts losing durability due to health id conflict.

• Fixed 2 stroke fuel being locked by default.

• Fixed missing materials on the Cement Mixer hologram.

• Fixed loot not spawning correctly on some non-English operating systems.

• Disabled player collision on glow sticks on death bags.

0.22.07.18 Changes

• Re-balanced last hit bonus to give 2x XP/Resource.

• Fixed rare engine crash related to power wires clipping into the landscape.

• Fixed missing materials on the wood post hologram.

• Fixed gap in landscape due to uneven tiles.

• Forging Glass Frags no longer requires a foundry cup.

