July 22nd Service Suspension Update Announcement

Dear Commander: We will suspend and update the server at 24:00 on July 22, 2022, GTM+8. It is expected that the server will be suspended and updated for 30 to 60 minutes. At that time, players will be forced to be offline and unable to log in. Sorry for the inconvenience brought by this update! If the server is opened earlier or later, please pay attention to the announcement in the group.

July 22 Update Content Introduction

optimization

Optimized the temporary double-speed experience cutoff level to extend the double-speed experience time Optimize and adjust the description text of commander skills Optimize some memory and performance issues to improve the smoothness of running Sharpening stones can correctly improve the basic attributes of equipment Auto-propulsion will stop after 3 consecutive failures Battle resurrection will not interrupt automatic advance

BUG fix