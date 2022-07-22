 Skip to content

依盖之书 book of yog update for 22 July 2022

July 22nd Service Suspension Update Announcement

Dear Commander: We will suspend and update the server at 24:00 on July 22, 2022, GTM+8. It is expected that the server will be suspended and updated for 30 to 60 minutes. At that time, players will be forced to be offline and unable to log in. Sorry for the inconvenience brought by this update! If the server is opened earlier or later, please pay attention to the announcement in the group.

July 22 Update Content Introduction
optimization

  1. Optimized the temporary double-speed experience cutoff level to extend the double-speed experience time
  2. Optimize and adjust the description text of commander skills
  3. Optimize some memory and performance issues to improve the smoothness of running
  4. Sharpening stones can correctly improve the basic attributes of equipment
  5. Auto-propulsion will stop after 3 consecutive failures
  6. Battle resurrection will not interrupt automatic advance

BUG fix

  1. Optimized the problem of combat lag and memory improvement
  2. Fix the bug of novice guide entering the level
  3. Fix the problem that the adjustment display does not correspond to the actual level
  4. Fix some text overlapping problems
  5. Fix the problem that sometimes clicking the lower right button fails
  6. Fixed the problem that one reward does not disappear after receiving the on-hook treasure chest reward
  7. Fixed some equipment affix errors causing the level to be stuck
  8. Fix the problem of incorrect reset time
  9. Fix various problems caused by one-click enhancement
  10. Repair the equipment affix error, it will cause a certain probability to cause a network error in the hang-up acceleration
  11. Fix the bug of sweeping the gate of the old days
  12. Optimize and strengthen the currency display on the interface
  13. Fix union application bug
  14. Fixed the display problem of the commander mission

