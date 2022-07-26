Forza Horizon 5 July 26 Hotfix

We're constantly working to improve the experience in Forza Horizon 5. Below you will find a summary of items fixed or improved upon in this update.
Major Game Fixes
- Fixed the "One for All" and "Back in the Saddle" Achievements not unlocking
- Fixed a crash on PC that occurs in certain locations, including the Hot Wheels Expedition
- Fixed a bug preventing some tuned vehicles from being drivable on the Hot Wheels expansion, despite reaching the Hot Wheels Legend rank
- In-game links to the Hot Wheels expansion will now correctly send players to the Steam Store, rather than the Microsoft Store, when playing on the Steam platform
- Fixed a bug that allowed Car Collection rewards to be re-awarded on the Hot Wheels expansion
- Additional stability improvements
For full Release Notes and Known Issues, visit [Forza Support](aka.ms/forzasupport)
