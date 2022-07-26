 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forza Horizon 5 update for 26 July 2022

Forza Horizon 5 July 26 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9171840 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're constantly working to improve the experience in Forza Horizon 5. Below you will find a summary of items fixed or improved upon in this update.

Major Game Fixes

  • Fixed the "One for All" and "Back in the Saddle" Achievements not unlocking
  • Fixed a crash on PC that occurs in certain locations, including the Hot Wheels Expedition
  • Fixed a bug preventing some tuned vehicles from being drivable on the Hot Wheels expansion, despite reaching the Hot Wheels Legend rank
  • In-game links to the Hot Wheels expansion will now correctly send players to the Steam Store, rather than the Microsoft Store, when playing on the Steam platform
  • Fixed a bug that allowed Car Collection rewards to be re-awarded on the Hot Wheels expansion
  • Additional stability improvements

For full Release Notes and Known Issues, visit [Forza Support](aka.ms/forzasupport)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1551361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link