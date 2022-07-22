Version 0.8.15 - More custom tank features

Howdy Wee Tanks people,
This version's main new feature is the custom tank editor upgrade where you can now color more parts of the custom tanks and have some cool new features like rage mode and peach effect for your custom tanks.
There are also some new items in tankey town, including a new tank in tankey town: the engineer tank
A funny new secret feature is that you can make the boss tanks (excluding the king tank) talk, all you have to do is enter the super secret cheat code at the super secret location:
"ieatbluetanksforbreakfast"
Here is a more detailed list of fixes and changes:
- a bunch of new custom tank editor changes
- Bosses now can talk
- The more you draw on the art board, the lower your cooldown will be
- Fixed weather bugged in playing campaign
- Added armour crate map editor
- turret from engineer tank has now epic armour blocking bullets (!!)
- Blue tank has laser now in survival mode
- AI speed boost after being revived fixed
- Red and white tanks' speed lowered
- Weather is now normal on mission numbers in playing campaign
- Cork slabs reappear when get destroyed in playing custom campaign
- Player 3 and player 4 now get armour plates in map editor
- fixed player stats not updating in map editor
- fixed custom tank editor not opening up
- fixed sliders being weirdly distorted when sliding
- whole map editor has been translated (maybe translations are missing tho)
- all the bosses talk except for king tank, not happy yet with the result (these will soon be behind a unlockable)
- Shiny and super shiny effects increased, and they have a cool audio effect when present
- increased volume of the WEEEE TANKS jingle on the main menu
- Can no longer shoot mines in the walls
- RD missiles blocked by half slabs
- Fixed boss lines playing when game hasn't started yet in map editor
- Auto skip the hallway scene when continuing the boss checkpoint
- I think custom tanks should now correctly spawn from commander tanks
- Rain is a bit more visible
- Added effect to peach tank wave
- Increased tiles that get activated on all difficulties during electro king battle
- Fixed train audio being loud
- Custom Tanks Rockets doesn't stay when you save them and go back into the camapaign to edit again
- Custom Cherry Tanks doesn't use their Angry Sound when their found, only their Angry Sign appears
- Added 2 tanks on mission 9 adult mode
- Fixed main menu buttons being tilted
- Fix glow blocks in the editor
- Fixed cam being a bit zoomed out in playing campaigns
- Inventory you can now see a live preview of the tank, and change the skins there (but you can also change them in unlockables menu)
- Commander boom speeds up again when angry
- Custom tanks should now all get airdropped correctly, but please test this more for me
- Peach tanks gives shield again to buddies
- Commander boom is now the black version on mission 100
- more small changes
Changed files in this update