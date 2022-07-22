Version 0.8.15 - More custom tank features

Howdy Wee Tanks people,

This version's main new feature is the custom tank editor upgrade where you can now color more parts of the custom tanks and have some cool new features like rage mode and peach effect for your custom tanks.

There are also some new items in tankey town, including a new tank in tankey town: the engineer tank

A funny new secret feature is that you can make the boss tanks (excluding the king tank) talk, all you have to do is enter the super secret cheat code at the super secret location:

"ieatbluetanksforbreakfast"

Here is a more detailed list of fixes and changes: