Patch 1.26 Preview

As the speed of completing the Ritual varies greatly among players of different levels, we added an offering amount option in room settings so that players can adjust the number of offerings according to their needs and game pace.

Besides, we noticed that the behavior of the Possessed still cannot meet our expectations. Thus, this update includes some balance adjustments for Possessed together with some function optimizations.

Details are as followed.

Balance:

● The prices of Wooden Bat, Corrupted Crystal Core, Bird and Amulet of Telepathy decrease to 10.

● The evil energy gain of using one Corrupted Crystal Core increases to 25.

【Possessed energy recharge adjustment】

● The evil energy retained from not killing anyone during Crimson Dream increases from 75 to 85.

● Possessed now can gain more evil energy per second.

● Transformed Possessed can no longer gain evil energy during Crimson Dream.

Function optimization:

● Curse Skull now becomes recharged ability. Curse energy will be fully recharged every 90 seconds(maximum accumulate 3 times). Curse Skull is removed from the shop.

This adjustment aims for helping the Possessed play against the Survivors more easily.

● Room settings: added offering amount selection.

【Adjustments for Amulet of Telepathy】

● The player who owns Amulet of Telepathy cannot be traced.

● Amulet of Telepathy can prevent the owner from being cursed once. It will be broken after this prevention.

● Notification will pop up when Amulet of Telepathy is broken.

● Shapeshifter can shift during Crimson Dream.

● The action of placing the Lantern and the Bird has been sped up.

Arts:

● Added a cloud of smoke at the place where the Possessed disappeared after teleportation.

● Added a cyclic screen image effect during the period of Shapeshifter shift to other players.

Bug fixes:

● Fixed a bug that the invisible player becomes visible when Crimson Dream starts.

● Fixed a bug that players can be seen through chests.

● Fixed a bug that the player can trigger the effect of Corrupted Crystal Core several times.

