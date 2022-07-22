Bug fix - Beach gate

〇The specifications of undo have been slightly changed to fix a bug that allowed some gates at Treasure Beach to pass through without decreasing the beach coins.

(Please feel free to use any Sunstone you acquired before the bug was fixed.)

〇It is no longer possible to use the change-of-place orb on some of the TILEs, such as the staircase.

(It is possible to use the orb to teleport toward the top of stairs.)

×We have received reports of crashes when warping on some stages, but we have not been able to identify the cause (we are unable to reproduce the problem in our environment) and have not yet been able to fix it.

(We are trying to identify the possible cause, but we have not found it yet.)