XpCade update for 22 July 2022

Jump removed, keypad terminal added

XpCade update for 22 July 2022

Jump removed, keypad terminal added

Build 9171675

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Remove the jump as it was unused in main game, but may come back in future, with platform based levels.
Removed console terminal, now you can write save codes with a keypad

