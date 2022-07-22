Version 1.2.10 Hotfix

The first week of V1.2 patches is coming to an end with a final update adding some more UI usability features and the capacity for changing the number of autosaves on the backend via manual editing of the options file. The latter will likely become an option or used in future versions.

V1.2.10 Hotfix

Fixed Game not properly cleaning up autosave files in some situations

Added 'autosave_count' option, and staged autosaves

Phase Data UI now shows pin/favourite stars

Rider Information UI now shows pin/favourite stars

(TEMP FIX) The game will now recognize when the "stack order" bug is has occurred, and update the AI rider stack locations to ensure you can continue the playthrough

Next week we will focus on getting the AI sharpened up a little more.

Till then, enjoy! :)