Fallen Legion Revenants - Twitch Integration

Twitch Chat Can Make Story Changing Choices In Fallen Legion Revenants

Fallen Legion Revenants for PC has Twitch integration! When enabled, your audience can decide the fates of Lucien and Rowena while you play the game by making choices right inside chat.

How to enable Twitch Interactivity

Open the PC Settings menu by pressing F2 at the title screen or pausing the game by pressing the Escape key while inside Welkin Castle.

Move the cursor down to Twitch Account. Then, press the right button to Sign In to connect your Twitch account to Fallen Legion Revenants. This will open your web browser where you can confirm connecting your Twitch account with the game.

After your Twitch account is connected, go down to Enable Twitch Interactivity and select Yes.

Twitch interactivity can be turned on or off whenever you’re inside Welkin castle.

How Twitch viewers make story choices

Players will make many story changing choices to liberate Welkin castle from Ivor’s grasp and rescue Rowena’s son. Story decisions are timed events where the player can press one of four buttons to make a choice. During this time, your audience can say what choice they would make with these four commands:

!Pick U - selects the top decision

!Pick D - selects the bottom decision

!Pick L - selects the left decision

!Pick R - selects the right decision

After time runs out, all of the decisions made by the audience and the player’s choice will be considered. The game will select one choice, announce whose decision was selected, and the story continues from there. What will you and your viewers decide?