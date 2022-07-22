 Skip to content

Heat Death update for 22 July 2022

Various small changes

Build 9171562

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Design changes:

  • Added a new upgrade card called "Ter"

  • Some cards of the Radioactive planet have been altered. Overall the planet's early-game is getting better and some OP late-game strategies are nerfed.

  • I will be replacing the word 'launch' with 'create'. I think this will make more sense to most people. "Create satellites" instead of "Launch satellites". I also considered the word "Summon", but that feels too fantasy-like.

  • The rebrand, as well as a press kit, will be available.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed an issue which would cause Radioactivity to permanently stop decaying after playing
  • The debuff applied by the final boss is now correctly marked as a debuff.
  • Removed the outdated 'about' section, replaced it with a Discord link
  • Fixed buffs to Luck being internally seen as a debuff instead of a buff

Known bugs:

  • One user found that higher difficulties would unlock without them winning the game. I've not been able to reproduce this bug, I will be investigating.
  • There is some visual artifacting when I play on very high framerates (300+) in the editor. This is an annoying bug because visuals change from the editor-version or the Steam-version. This is likely related to floating point rounding errors in a part of the Unity engine which I do not have access to. For now, if you experience this bug, you can set the framerate to a reasonable maximum, or set postprocessing to "med" or "low".
  • I have covid. I'm doing OK though, it's not too bad for me

