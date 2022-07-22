Various small changes

Design changes:

Added a new upgrade card called "Ter"

Some cards of the Radioactive planet have been altered. Overall the planet's early-game is getting better and some OP late-game strategies are nerfed.

I will be replacing the word 'launch' with 'create'. I think this will make more sense to most people. "Create satellites" instead of "Launch satellites". I also considered the word "Summon", but that feels too fantasy-like.