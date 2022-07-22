Various small changes

Design changes:
Added a new upgrade card called "Ter"
Some cards of the Radioactive planet have been altered. Overall the planet's early-game is getting better and some OP late-game strategies are nerfed.
I will be replacing the word 'launch' with 'create'. I think this will make more sense to most people. "Create satellites" instead of "Launch satellites". I also considered the word "Summon", but that feels too fantasy-like.
The rebrand, as well as a press kit, will be available.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed an issue which would cause Radioactivity to permanently stop decaying after playing
- The debuff applied by the final boss is now correctly marked as a debuff.
- Removed the outdated 'about' section, replaced it with a Discord link
- Fixed buffs to Luck being internally seen as a debuff instead of a buff
Known bugs:
- One user found that higher difficulties would unlock without them winning the game. I've not been able to reproduce this bug, I will be investigating.
- There is some visual artifacting when I play on very high framerates (300+) in the editor. This is an annoying bug because visuals change from the editor-version or the Steam-version. This is likely related to floating point rounding errors in a part of the Unity engine which I do not have access to. For now, if you experience this bug, you can set the framerate to a reasonable maximum, or set postprocessing to "med" or "low".
