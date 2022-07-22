Patch 0.1.0.6 is here!

Hi everyone!

There's a new update available along with various fixes:

Changelog:

-Fixed ghosting and disappearing items when dragging items between slots and between inventory and the crafting window

-Re-planting does not automatically make the plant ready for harvesting

-Plants are not visually fully grown immediately after planting

-Quest with collecting money for the land ends correctly

-The possibility to interact with the skills' slider has been disabled

-And more small fixes

Have fun!