The Sunny Life update for 22 July 2022

Patch 0.1.0.6 is here!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

There's a new update available along with various fixes:

Changelog:
-Fixed ghosting and disappearing items when dragging items between slots and between inventory and the crafting window
-Re-planting does not automatically make the plant ready for harvesting
-Plants are not visually fully grown immediately after planting
-Quest with collecting money for the land ends correctly
-The possibility to interact with the skills' slider has been disabled
-And more small fixes

Have fun!

