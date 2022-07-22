 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Corridor: On Behalf Of The Dead update for 22 July 2022

Patch Notes - Release build v 1.15 22/07/2022 - Fix for flashlight issue

Share · View all patches · Build 9171411 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The patch fixes the missing flashlight bug in two of the levels.

A big shout out to the community for letting us know and their patience.

Cheers,
Team DD

Changed files in this update

The Corridor: On Behalf Of The Dead Depot Depot 340842
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link