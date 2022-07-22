Patch Notes v1.0.11

Good Morning Tycoons!
With the help of our active and helpful community we could find another issue with the conveyor belts and decided to update the beta branch before the weekend. When there are no further problems with this update we will put it live after the weekend.
If you are really keen to get the fixes mentioned below, please join the beta branch. As usual nothing should break, but before the patch is not thoroughly tested staging through that branch is necessary, especially shortly before the weekend.
To join the beta branch, simply open the properties of the game and select the branch named ‘_latest_beta’. You can do that by right-clicking the game from your library -> properties -> betas
Enjoy your weekend!
Patch Notes 1.0.11
Beta Date: 22nd July 2022
Release Date: 26th July 2022
Major Bug Fixes
- Logistics: Splitters handled priorities wrong leading to undersupplying certain materials and even causing production stops
- Zones: When painting over tables with the zone expansion or adding new zones this way, tables and employees kept data/information from their old zone, potentially leading to major problems.
Changes
- Decoration Unlock: Added an info when starting & loading a challenge if there is still an unlock left
- Decoration Unlock: Changed that levels don’t need to be mastered anymore, one trophy will be enough for each decoration
- Decoration Unlock: Added more unlocks to the Freeplay that were previously unlocked by certain achievements or seasonal events
Bug Fixes
- Decoration: Many levels either had wrong or missing decoration unlock information
- General: Machine Overcharge policy had a broken effect description
- General: Case Synergy had broken icons in several localisations
- Returning Home: Fixed missing text on first trophy milestone
- Returning Home: Kerry had a text with a wrong icon for the construction hotkey
- Returning Home: Fixed a wrong counter on the task to sell plastic cases
- Returning Home: Updated the Staff Automation instruction to display correct information for 1.0
- Merry-Go-Around: Removed dialog triggers for removed text explaining roller bands
- Merry-Go-Around: Fixed titles of business development nodes
- Merry-Go-Around: Updated the instruction on how to remove conveyor belts, wrong icons were used
- Old Rivalry: Fixed an issue where the feature requirements to design a product were displayed multiplied by 10
- Eyes in the Sky: Added Success Points display
- Heating-Up: Assembly Speed skill unlock had a broken string displayed
Changed depots in _latest_beta branch