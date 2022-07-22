Patch Notes v1.0.11

Good Morning Tycoons!

With the help of our active and helpful community we could find another issue with the conveyor belts and decided to update the beta branch before the weekend. When there are no further problems with this update we will put it live after the weekend.

If you are really keen to get the fixes mentioned below, please join the beta branch. As usual nothing should break, but before the patch is not thoroughly tested staging through that branch is necessary, especially shortly before the weekend.

To join the beta branch, simply open the properties of the game and select the branch named ‘_latest_beta’. You can do that by right-clicking the game from your library -> properties -> betas

Enjoy your weekend!

Patch Notes 1.0.11

Beta Date: 22nd July 2022

Release Date: 26th July 2022

Major Bug Fixes

Logistics: Splitters handled priorities wrong leading to undersupplying certain materials and even causing production stops

Zones: When painting over tables with the zone expansion or adding new zones this way, tables and employees kept data/information from their old zone, potentially leading to major problems.

Changes

Decoration Unlock: Added an info when starting & loading a challenge if there is still an unlock left

Decoration Unlock: Changed that levels don’t need to be mastered anymore, one trophy will be enough for each decoration

Decoration Unlock: Added more unlocks to the Freeplay that were previously unlocked by certain achievements or seasonal events

Bug Fixes