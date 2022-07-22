Regular Update #40 - Workshop & Twitch Polish!

Hello Tricksters!

We're hard at work on our upcoming Summer Event, but we’ve been listening to player feedback on some of our more recent features and wanted to deliver some extra polish

that you’d been asking for! Following this update you’ll have faster Workshop downloads and Twitch connections that will be more reliable and responsive!

Like what we’re doing? Hit the thumbs up below this news post! Have more detailed thoughts? Consider leaving a Steam Review letting us know what you think, they help us a lot! Or come chat with us devs in the Discord. Thank you for following Trivia Tricks!

Here’s those patch notes in full!

Players told us that the Workshop “Download” step could do with some performance and usability improvements, so that’s what we’ve focused development on this week!

Previously all players in a lobby had to finish downloading a pack before any players would move onto downloading the next pack, this has been change to allow players to download at their own pace. This should hugely decrease the time before a game starts, especially in lobbies where many Workshop packs are enabled.

The "Download taking a while?" message was showing up too soon for players on slow connections downloading large packs, so we’ve extended the time before it appears.

Added a "Retry" button which appears at the same time as the "Download taking a while?" message. This allows downloads to be retried without having to return to the lobby and ready up again.

Fixed a bug where the ‘verify’ step could take place before downloads were fully complete, causing verification to fail.

We’ve added automatic retries when the ‘verifying’ step fails on issues that can be resolved in time, this means verification should be more reliable.

The progress bars in the Workshop Download menu are now animated when they increase and decrease instead of suddenly filling. Nifty!

Twitch Chat will now attempt to reconnect when connection to Twitch is lost. This may address some problems where Twitch Chat answers would stop being registered by Trivia Tricks mid-game!

When playing with Twitch, the timer during Chance Round voting will now use the same timer length as what the host selected for questions instead of defaulting to 25 seconds.

The Twitch Chance Round bars now update faster, and have smooth animations when they increase or decrease instead of zipping to the new percentage. Double nifty!

Due to a bug discovered just before this patch launched we’ve had to stop Twitch characters throwing bits with donations. We will add this feature back in a future update when we’re able to resolve this issue and we are sorry for the inconvenience!