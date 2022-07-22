After the update of the last version, many players still complained that the position of mouse and button did not match, so they could not click the button. Therefore, I hurriedly remade the resolution setting function, hoping to solve this BUG this time.
死寂（DeathlyStillness） update for 22 July 2022
2022.7.22 Game Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update