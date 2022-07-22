 Skip to content

死寂（DeathlyStillness） update for 22 July 2022

2022.7.22 Game Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9171209 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After the update of the last version, many players still complained that the position of mouse and button did not match, so they could not click the button. Therefore, I hurriedly remade the resolution setting function, hoping to solve this BUG this time.

