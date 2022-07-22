An update has arrived for Tyrgard

Share · View all patches · Build 9171129 · Last edited 22 July 2022 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello fellow archers.

During the summer we have been working on some updates and bug fixes for Tyrgard

We have added a barn and a practice range

The barn is where you grab your bow and shoot the targets hiding. It is a time based game mode that starts when you pull down the lever.

a standard practice range. You can turn the wheel to decide how far the target should be out. if you pull the lever it activates the hiscores and you'll be given 10 arrows. The further out the target is the higher score it will award you when hitting the bullseye. Now go claim your spot on the leaderboard!

The annoying 1+ enemies remaining should now have been fixed along with other minor bugs.