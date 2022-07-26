Update v3.0.647.2695 - Changelog

Greetings!

The last few weeks have been relatively quiet as we start to prepare for the upcoming release of Chapter 4: Watch On The Rhine.

But for the more regular stuff, we are continuing bug fixing and improving upon the Engine Update that release earlier in June. This update brings a couple of important fixes, but also incorporates some feedback from our community. Most of them related to layer improvements.

We are also working on some more optimization to get us closer to the goal of 100 players. We aim to run a public playtest this upcoming weekend and we will release another post with details on how you can participate. So keep your eyes out for that.

As per usual, you can find the changelog for this update below.

Changelog v3.0.647.2695

Fixed an issue where armoured crew members could be killed by magnetic mines.

Fixed an issue where periscope views in tanks would become broken when players got too far away from a tank.

Potential fix for staging phase getting stuck in some rare instances.

Removed APCR from Flak 38 20mm. [Community Feedback]

Dinant Offensive 01 & 02's French mains have been moved further south away from the nearest cap point [Community Feedback]

Driel Offensive 08's Polish main moved 300m East from it's original position, further away from the elevated railroad [Community Feedback]

Driel Offensive 09's Polish main moved 800m West from it's original position [Community Feedback]

Driel Offensive 10's Polish main moved 1km East from it's original position [Community Feedback]

Grave Offensive 02's US main moved further away from the river [Community Feedback]

Grave Offensive 03's German main moved further away from the river [Community Feedback]

Heelsum Offensive 07's German main has been moved away from the center of the battlefield to prevent camping [Community Feedback]

Maginot Offensive 01, 03 & 06's "La rivière" cap point removed and replaced with "Faubourg", this cap point is further away from the German main [Community Feedback]

Maginot Offensive 07's "Foret" cap point removed and replaced with "La base militaire", this cap point is further away from the French main [Community Feedback]

Velmolen Offensive 04's US main moved much further away from first cap point to help prevent camping [Community Feedback]

Moved German main on all Best layers [Community Feedback]

Replaced "Bridge" cap point with "Dokken" cap, which is further away from German main on Best [Community Feedback]

Adjusted Main base protection spheres on Dinant, Driel, Grave & Velmolen [Community Feedback]

