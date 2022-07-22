New Update (2022.1.11a)

Hi everyone!
This update finally brings the dark theme mode and support for high resolution screens 🥳🎉
There are also a new settings screen to be able to configure performance options, in addition to QoL tweaks, many performance improvements and bug fixes !
UI Themes support
UI high definition scaling support
Full release notes:
✨ New Features
- Add new settings screen.
- Add app UI theming support.
- Add new UI light theme with improved contrast.
- Add new UI dark theme.
- Add high definition screen support (up to 4K).
- Add new command line option "ui_scaling" to force scaling at app launch.
🔨 Changes
- Increase default value for max render texture size setting to 2048px (from 1024px).
🔧 Improvements
- Reduce the memory usage dramatically when exporting to individual image files or TTS card sheets.
- New checkbox in CSV / Excel export screen to process the project variables in main panel properties.
- Remove folders in main panel value labels on top of the items in the components screen.
- Add support to tab between text and numeric inputs in an active UI section.
- Allow to cancel color picker / selector with right click or escape key.
- Reduce double click delay detection to select all text in string inputs.
- Update several sample projects to use the new text panel properties.
- Optimize app general performance.
- Update to Unity 2021.3.5f1 LTS.
🐛 Bugfixes
- Fix float inputs dropping the decimal point on copy paste value or when typing trailing zeros.
- Fix UI elements hang in the mouse hover status when the cursor go outside from the app window.
- Fix alpha blending rendering for images with transparency.
- Fix PNG image exports ignoring background color alpha export setting.
- Fix weird border blending color with background in preview textures using the background color for exports.
- Fix image panels not loading the image when the path is relative and the extension name is not JPG/PNG.
- Fix image files with rare formats (not png / jpg) not loading on project load.
- Fix Excel import not reading the main panel when the main panel column in the sheet is the last one.
- Fix Excel cell formulas not being evaluated on Excel data import (there are still a bug related to this).
- Fix Excel export button disabled or enabled based on the state of the previous project opened.
- Fix license text label not visible when toggling to light contrast mode in the icon picker widget.
- Fix on hover tooltip showing up when the variable color input is disabled and invisible in the variable screen.
- Fix linked panel blueprint inspector errors.
