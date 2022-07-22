New Update (2022.1.11a)

Hi everyone!

This update finally brings the dark theme mode and support for high resolution screens 🥳🎉

There are also a new settings screen to be able to configure performance options, in addition to QoL tweaks, many performance improvements and bug fixes !

UI Themes support



UI high definition scaling support



Full release notes:

✨ New Features

Add new settings screen.

Add app UI theming support.

Add new UI light theme with improved contrast.

Add new UI dark theme.

Add high definition screen support (up to 4K).

Add new command line option "ui_scaling" to force scaling at app launch.

🔨 Changes

Increase default value for max render texture size setting to 2048px (from 1024px).

🔧 Improvements

Reduce the memory usage dramatically when exporting to individual image files or TTS card sheets.

New checkbox in CSV / Excel export screen to process the project variables in main panel properties.

Remove folders in main panel value labels on top of the items in the components screen.

Add support to tab between text and numeric inputs in an active UI section.

Allow to cancel color picker / selector with right click or escape key.

Reduce double click delay detection to select all text in string inputs.

Update several sample projects to use the new text panel properties.

Optimize app general performance.

Update to Unity 2021.3.5f1 LTS.

🐛 Bugfixes

Fix float inputs dropping the decimal point on copy paste value or when typing trailing zeros.

Fix UI elements hang in the mouse hover status when the cursor go outside from the app window.

Fix alpha blending rendering for images with transparency.

Fix PNG image exports ignoring background color alpha export setting.

Fix weird border blending color with background in preview textures using the background color for exports.

Fix image panels not loading the image when the path is relative and the extension name is not JPG/PNG.

Fix image files with rare formats (not png / jpg) not loading on project load.

Fix Excel import not reading the main panel when the main panel column in the sheet is the last one.

Fix Excel cell formulas not being evaluated on Excel data import (there are still a bug related to this).

Fix Excel export button disabled or enabled based on the state of the previous project opened.

Fix license text label not visible when toggling to light contrast mode in the icon picker widget.

Fix on hover tooltip showing up when the variable color input is disabled and invisible in the variable screen.

Fix linked panel blueprint inspector errors.

📌 Read the official manual / documentation 📘 to learn how to use Tabletop Creator

📌 If you have feedback or want to report an issue, please join to our Discord server 💬

https://store.steampowered.com/app/861590/Tabletop_Creator/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23668/Tabletop_Designers_Bundle/