Tabletop Creator update for 22 July 2022

New Update (2022.1.11a)

Last edited by Wendy

Hi everyone!

This update finally brings the dark theme mode and support for high resolution screens 🥳🎉

There are also a new settings screen to be able to configure performance options, in addition to QoL tweaks, many performance improvements and bug fixes !

UI Themes support

UI high definition scaling support

Full release notes:
✨ New Features
  • Add new settings screen.
  • Add app UI theming support.
  • Add new UI light theme with improved contrast.
  • Add new UI dark theme.
  • Add high definition screen support (up to 4K).
  • Add new command line option "ui_scaling" to force scaling at app launch.
🔨 Changes
  • Increase default value for max render texture size setting to 2048px (from 1024px).
🔧 Improvements
  • Reduce the memory usage dramatically when exporting to individual image files or TTS card sheets.
  • New checkbox in CSV / Excel export screen to process the project variables in main panel properties.
  • Remove folders in main panel value labels on top of the items in the components screen.
  • Add support to tab between text and numeric inputs in an active UI section.
  • Allow to cancel color picker / selector with right click or escape key.
  • Reduce double click delay detection to select all text in string inputs.
  • Update several sample projects to use the new text panel properties.
  • Optimize app general performance.
  • Update to Unity 2021.3.5f1 LTS.
🐛 Bugfixes
  • Fix float inputs dropping the decimal point on copy paste value or when typing trailing zeros.
  • Fix UI elements hang in the mouse hover status when the cursor go outside from the app window.
  • Fix alpha blending rendering for images with transparency.
  • Fix PNG image exports ignoring background color alpha export setting.
  • Fix weird border blending color with background in preview textures using the background color for exports.
  • Fix image panels not loading the image when the path is relative and the extension name is not JPG/PNG.
  • Fix image files with rare formats (not png / jpg) not loading on project load.
  • Fix Excel import not reading the main panel when the main panel column in the sheet is the last one.
  • Fix Excel cell formulas not being evaluated on Excel data import (there are still a bug related to this).
  • Fix Excel export button disabled or enabled based on the state of the previous project opened.
  • Fix license text label not visible when toggling to light contrast mode in the icon picker widget.
  • Fix on hover tooltip showing up when the variable color input is disabled and invisible in the variable screen.
  • Fix linked panel blueprint inspector errors.

📌 Read the official manual / documentation 📘 to learn how to use Tabletop Creator
📌 If you have feedback or want to report an issue, please join to our Discord server 💬

