This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ahead of the French GP, ride on-board with homecomer Esteban Ocon as he takes his Alpine A522 around Circuit Paul Ricard for an F1® 22 Hot Lap.

F1® 22 is available now and you can pick up the F1® 22 Champions Edition for some bonus additional content.

For all the latest updates, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Instagram, as well as the official YouTube channel.