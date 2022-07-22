Summer patch - Chinese Translation - Bug killing

List of anoying bugs removed*

What I am working on now

Chinese Translation*

Bugs that didn't make it through summer

-The Width problem in case of multiple assaults is fixed

When a operation is started many times (when the opponent rolled you back for exemple), it was possible to pick each time a general assault and to increase the front width to ridiculous numbers.

That won't happen anymore.

-[b]Supply paths in the Stalingrad scenario/b]

The supply path were not refreshing often enough and sometimes it was impossible to make staff turn-over or to equip units with tanks even if there was a clear path to the HQ.

This is fixed! Stalingrad awaits you!

-[b]Kharkov kessel in Summer 42/b]

I reworked the Kharkov operation so when it becomes isolated, it clearly turn into an isolated pocket.

You won't have anymore that ridiculous soviet red arrows near Kharkov while you panzers are racing along the Don.

Rise of the White Sun is progressing well

Rise of the White Sun is a strategy game set in the Warlords era (China in the 20's).

I just added a playable scenario to the demo.

You can find it here.

This is a fast and quick fighting for Guangxi province between small warlord factions.

You can now play Cauldrons of War Stalingrad in Chinese!

This is a work made with the DYO translation tool.

I want to thank warmly the community members who made this translation:

helly0000,

Ludgerport,

sovnarkom,

Chippendale,

Karl Sealland,

glowingone,

Shau-Shiun Chu,

wmm504,

CyberFrog

I know from the first players feedback that it is a high quality translation.

I wish you a nice summer!

Maestro Cinetik

*PS: This a windows patch (Mac will come later).