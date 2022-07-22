New update with balance and bug fixes

Hello necromancers!
Another Necrosmith update is now available for download – everything to brighten up the weekend! Please make sure you have the latest (1.1.0.235) version of the game.
List of changes:
- Changed conditions for the enemy spawners activation
- Changed work of the cat – now it doesn’t activate spawners
- Changed logic of units – increased the priority of enemy spawners for them to attack
- Changed speed and health values of some enemy units
- Fixed acid fog damage radius to match its animation
- Fixed screen resolution reset on some non-standard configurations when restarting the game
- Fixed yellow outline for units holding position after teleporting
- Fixed taking control over a unit when activating a spell on it
- Fixed losing control over a unit when canceling a spell
- Disabled forced centering of camera on the tower when upgrading it
- Various balance tweaks
Thank you for your patience! Let us know what you think about this update in the comments and Steam reviews while we'll tryna get some rest 👉💀👈
Changed files in this update