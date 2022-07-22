New update with balance and bug fixes

Hello necromancers!

Another Necrosmith update is now available for download – everything to brighten up the weekend! Please make sure you have the latest (1.1.0.235) version of the game.

List of changes:

Changed conditions for the enemy spawners activation

Changed work of the cat – now it doesn’t activate spawners

Changed logic of units – increased the priority of enemy spawners for them to attack

Changed speed and health values ​​of some enemy units

Fixed acid fog damage radius to match its animation

Fixed screen resolution reset on some non-standard configurations when restarting the game

Fixed yellow outline for units holding position after teleporting

Fixed taking control over a unit when activating a spell on it

Fixed losing control over a unit when canceling a spell

Disabled forced centering of camera on the tower when upgrading it

Various balance tweaks

Thank you for your patience! Let us know what you think about this update in the comments and Steam reviews while we'll tryna get some rest 👉💀👈