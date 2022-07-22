 Skip to content

Necrosmith update for 22 July 2022

New update with balance and bug fixes

Necrosmith update for 22 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello necromancers!

Another Necrosmith update is now available for download – everything to brighten up the weekend! Please make sure you have the latest (1.1.0.235) version of the game.

List of changes:

  • Changed conditions for the enemy spawners activation
  • Changed work of the cat – now it doesn’t activate spawners
  • Changed logic of units – increased the priority of enemy spawners for them to attack
  • Changed speed and health values ​​of some enemy units
  • Fixed acid fog damage radius to match its animation
  • Fixed screen resolution reset on some non-standard configurations when restarting the game
  • Fixed yellow outline for units holding position after teleporting
  • Fixed taking control over a unit when activating a spell on it
  • Fixed losing control over a unit when canceling a spell
  • Disabled forced centering of camera on the tower when upgrading it
  • Various balance tweaks

Thank you for your patience! Let us know what you think about this update in the comments and Steam reviews while we'll tryna get some rest 👉💀👈

