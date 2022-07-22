 Skip to content

Brave's Rage update for 22 July 2022

Pach Notes - 0.921.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fellow Braves,

Thank you for your continued support of Brave's Rage!

Unlock Tracy’s alter-ego #3, Tracy Mk.II, by completing challenge tier 7. (If you have cleared challenge tier 7 already, it will be automatically unlocked for you upon updating.)

  • Apparently, a zealous fan of Tracy created this automaton based on her combat style and the appearance of another fan-favourite character.

New soundtrack for the Ancient Dragon encounter.

See you next week!

Dev Team,

2022.7.21

