Pach Notes - 0.921.4

Fellow Braves,
Thank you for your continued support of Brave's Rage!
Unlock Tracy’s alter-ego #3, Tracy Mk.II, by completing challenge tier 7. (If you have cleared challenge tier 7 already, it will be automatically unlocked for you upon updating.)
- Apparently, a zealous fan of Tracy created this automaton based on her combat style and the appearance of another fan-favourite character.
New soundtrack for the Ancient Dragon encounter.
See you next week!
Dev Team,
2022.7.21
Changed depots in test branch