Get Ready To Dominate The Universe: Togges Is Out Now! 🟥

Greetings Togges Trainees!

Do you want to know a secret? For us, today is Christmas already! Including New Year. And birthday. Or, to put it briefly: For us, it's a really happy day today. Because after 4 long years of development, today we have released Togges. Finally! ːsteamhappyː

For a long time it was our dream ("us" is me Lucas, and my brother Felipe - we are Regular Studio) to develop a colourful, creative and somewhat crazy game in memory of the golden era of 3D Platformers, and - as it turned out - the development was quite a journey over the years, turning into something quite different from what we had planned first:

[previewyoutube=iqRIAC82eJE;full][TRAILER][/previewyoutube]

Thanks to all of you out there for joining us on the long road to dominate the universe ... ohm, nope ... on the long road to release, of course! Hopefully you'll have as much fun exploring the several worlds and stick Togges on to each other, as we had developing the game. ❤️

And that's definitely enough words for now, trainees! Maybe too many already... Because King President and all the Togges are eagerly waiting to meet you since quite some time. The whole universe awaits you!

Happy Togges release day to all of you!

Lucas and Felipe - The Togges Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1550270/Togges/