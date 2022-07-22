 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

INHUMAN update for 22 July 2022

INHUMAN will be released now, 10% off for the first week

Share · View all patches · Build 9170408 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

My heart is thinking, it is finally time to meet everyone, I believe everyone is as excited as I am.
Inhuman family and world view, whether the ancients' secret art is magic or magic; what is the killing machine, all the mysteries are left to everyone's exploration

Changed files in this update

Depot 1692291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link