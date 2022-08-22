Content of the Ver1.0.4 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9170340 · Last edited 22 August 2022 – 22:06:14 UTC by Wendy

Alterations relating to battles

It has been made easier for the number of times a character evades (evade rate) to increase .

The chances of some enemies escaping has been reduced.

A visual effect was added where the screen flashes if an allied character’s attack scores a critical hit.

The time taken when transitioning between screens after escaping from battle has been reduced.

The command “Swap” is now no longer selected when using auto-battle.

Alterations relating to maps and events

Alterations have been made so that weapons and armour are sorted into attack (or defence) power order within their type category when using the auto-sort function on the menu screen.

Changes have been made so that the mini map is immediately displayed in the top right of the screen after moving to a new map.

The default cursor position when selecting to stay at an inn has been changed to the “yes” option.

The graphics for destroyed towns on the world map have been altered to make them look more natural.

Bug fixes

The following bugs have been fixed.

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience that these issues may have caused.

Battle related issues

Sometimes it was not possible to correctly evade an enemy follow-up attack.

Sometimes the special effect from “Aura” that enhances attacks against specific enemy types would not be correctly applied, resulting in the damage inflicted being too low.

The effects of “Aura” and “Wall” would not degrade when used on all targets. This has been fixed so that the effect is now one magic level lower when casting on all targets than it would be if cast on a single target.

Sometimes a character with a weapon equipped in each hand would make their second attack against a different enemy if the first attack reduced the target to 0 HP. This has been fixed so the second attack will always target the same enemy.

Map and event related/ other issues

Sometimes some event scenes would not display properly under specific circumstances.

Some graphics were not displayed in a suitable manner.

Under specific circumstances character behaviour and graphical presentation would act unnaturally.

Some BGM and SFX were not played correctly.

Fixes to other minor bugs.

Further updates are planned in future.