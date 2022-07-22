 Skip to content

Calamity Eliminator update for 22 July 2022

Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.4.6)

Dear Calamity Administrator

We are happy to show you our update

Please check the full update information below :

Add

·Added some pre-war performance effects.
·Added several new adventures.

Fix

·Fixed the problem that the mouse hover on the map was not displayed properly under special circumstances.

We really appreciate every player who reports they are facing a bug or crushing issue. If you have to meet any bugs, please contact us in-game 'Report Problem', via steam, or discord.

See you next time, Calamity Administrator

