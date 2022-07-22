Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.4.6)

Dear Calamity Administrator
Add
·Added some pre-war performance effects.
·Added several new adventures.
Fix
·Fixed the problem that the mouse hover on the map was not displayed properly under special circumstances.
We really appreciate every player who reports they are facing a bug or crushing issue. If you have to meet any bugs, please contact us in-game 'Report Problem', via steam, or discord.
Discord：
