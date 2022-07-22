Update V 0.2 (Russian language added)

Greetings,
Thanks for the community feedback we changed a lot of things. We working hard to improve the game with you. We have a lot of things planned will change the game drastically in the future!
This is update 0.2, here's what have been added and fixed:
New Units
Shotgun:
Shotgun is good at close quarters, shooting multiple units at the same time.
Upgrades:
- Pump it up: Increase Shotgun's max ammo by one.
- Fast hands: Increase Shotgun's reload speed.
- Glasses: Increase Shotgun's units range.
- Armor: Increase Shotgun's unit health.
- One More Bullet: Increase shotgun pallets from 3 to 4.
Half-track
New enemy added.
Sniper
New enemy added.
New Map
The Farm
New map has been added.
Features
The following features has been added:
- Player can now build outside of the build area, at the enemies battlefield to maximize the use of short ranged units.
- Enemy units now only target player's unit on sight
Localization
Following languages has been added:
- Russian
Graphics
The following graphics has been added:
- Bayonet killing Particles Effects added
- Canon shooting Particles Effects added
- Canon shockwave Particles Effects added
- Player's unit dead Particles Effects added
- Plane explosion Particles Effects added
- Bofors shooting plane Particles Effects added
- M3 half-track on fire Particles Effects added
- Kill rewards Particles Effects added
- Projectiles hitting metal Particles Effects added
- Projectiles hitting concreate Particles Effects added
Sounds
The following sounds has been added:
- M1 Grand sounds have been changed
- Mg sounds have been changed
- Bazooka sounds have been changed
- Tiger tank sounds have been changed
Bug Fixes
The following bugs has been fixed:
- Enemy units pathing fixed on all maps
- Bazooka damage's falloff has been fixed
- Forward units flicker when trying to build on the bridge map
- Medic rally update keeps UI radius
- Upgrade sprite keep showing up whenever unit is built
- SMG unit stuck on shooting animation often
- Flamethrower's flames position fixed
- Big trench map had some spots u couldn't build on
Also check our devlog where we show how we started:
Enjoy gaming,
Northend Games
