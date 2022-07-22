 Skip to content

Northend Tower Defense update for 22 July 2022

Update V 0.2 (Russian language added)

Share · View all patches · Build 9170029 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings,

Thanks for the community feedback we changed a lot of things. We working hard to improve the game with you. We have a lot of things planned will change the game drastically in the future!

This is update 0.2, here's what have been added and fixed:

New Units

Shotgun:

Shotgun is good at close quarters, shooting multiple units at the same time.

Upgrades:

  • Pump it up: Increase Shotgun's max ammo by one.
  • Fast hands: Increase Shotgun's reload speed.
  • Glasses: Increase Shotgun's units range.
  • Armor: Increase Shotgun's unit health.
  • One More Bullet: Increase shotgun pallets from 3 to 4.
Half-track

New enemy added.

Sniper

New enemy added.

New Map

The Farm

New map has been added.

Features

The following features has been added:

  • Player can now build outside of the build area, at the enemies battlefield to maximize the use of short ranged units.
  • Enemy units now only target player's unit on sight

Localization

Following languages has been added:

  • Russian

Graphics

The following graphics has been added:

  • Bayonet killing Particles Effects added
  • Canon shooting Particles Effects added
  • Canon shockwave Particles Effects added
  • Player's unit dead Particles Effects added
  • Plane explosion Particles Effects added
  • Bofors shooting plane Particles Effects added
  • M3 half-track on fire Particles Effects added
  • Kill rewards Particles Effects added
  • Projectiles hitting metal Particles Effects added
  • Projectiles hitting concreate Particles Effects added

Sounds

The following sounds has been added:

  • M1 Grand sounds have been changed
  • Mg sounds have been changed
  • Bazooka sounds have been changed
  • Tiger tank sounds have been changed

Bug Fixes

The following bugs has been fixed:

  • Enemy units pathing fixed on all maps
  • Bazooka damage's falloff has been fixed
  • Forward units flicker when trying to build on the bridge map
  • Medic rally update keeps UI radius
  • Upgrade sprite keep showing up whenever unit is built
  • SMG unit stuck on shooting animation often
  • Flamethrower's flames position fixed
  • Big trench map had some spots u couldn't build on

Also check our devlog where we show how we started:

Enjoy gaming,
Northend Games

