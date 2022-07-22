Update V 0.2 (Russian language added)

Share · View all patches · Build 9170029 · Last edited 22 July 2022 – 09:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Greetings,

Thanks for the community feedback we changed a lot of things. We working hard to improve the game with you. We have a lot of things planned will change the game drastically in the future!

This is update 0.2, here's what have been added and fixed:

New Units

Shotgun:

Shotgun is good at close quarters, shooting multiple units at the same time.

Upgrades:

Pump it up: Increase Shotgun's max ammo by one.

Fast hands: Increase Shotgun's reload speed.

Glasses: Increase Shotgun's units range.

Armor: Increase Shotgun's unit health.

One More Bullet: Increase shotgun pallets from 3 to 4.

Half-track

New enemy added.

Sniper

New enemy added.

New Map

The Farm

New map has been added.

Features

The following features has been added:

Player can now build outside of the build area, at the enemies battlefield to maximize the use of short ranged units.

Enemy units now only target player's unit on sight

Localization

Following languages has been added:

Russian

Graphics

The following graphics has been added:

Bayonet killing Particles Effects added

Canon shooting Particles Effects added

Canon shockwave Particles Effects added

Player's unit dead Particles Effects added

Plane explosion Particles Effects added

Bofors shooting plane Particles Effects added

M3 half-track on fire Particles Effects added

Kill rewards Particles Effects added

Projectiles hitting metal Particles Effects added

Projectiles hitting concreate Particles Effects added

Sounds

The following sounds has been added:

M1 Grand sounds have been changed

Mg sounds have been changed

Bazooka sounds have been changed

Tiger tank sounds have been changed

Bug Fixes

The following bugs has been fixed:

Enemy units pathing fixed on all maps

Bazooka damage's falloff has been fixed

Forward units flicker when trying to build on the bridge map

Medic rally update keeps UI radius

Upgrade sprite keep showing up whenever unit is built

SMG unit stuck on shooting animation often

Flamethrower's flames position fixed

Big trench map had some spots u couldn't build on

Also check our devlog where we show how we started:

Enjoy gaming,

Northend Games