Achievement Hotfix

There was a problem with some achievements not being saved correctly, which resulted in the completionist achievements like "Finish every level" being unobtainable, unless you did all the requirements in a single playthrough.

The problem should hopefully be fixed now. If not, please reach out to me :)

On completion of any level, you should receive most of the missing completionist achievements.

Unfortunately, if you want to get the 100% achievement, you will have to beat the endboss with full hearts again because this achievement was also not saved correctly and there is no simple way to retroactively check whether you did.

There are also some minor bugfixes, like enemies walking under water in stage 7 and some UI errors.

I hope you have fun with the update and can finally unlock that 100% achievement!