July Update (210722)

G'day folks,

New level in chapter 4, with two new characters available (They will not unlock until this level is beaten). The music is still a placeholder as I struggle with this chapter's theme, but otherwise meant as another song to be used in skirmish mode.

With plenty of content added this chapter, there should be enough to put the next two levels together easily. The boss level might make it if things go well. I'm also considering the ability to just spend actions to act immediately, rather than having to prepare and then push an attack. Especially if said attack would take several actions at once.

Neat stuff:

Campaign level 17 added

New Units: Hex and Mouri

Four new squads added to skirmish mode.

Bugfixes and tweaks:

Cutscenes now correctly play immediately after one another.

Event animations should now play properly.

Lowered Ravestone Zone of Control from 5 to 2. Seriously, anything above two is painful.

Increased speed and volume of Ravestone's audio.

Fixed instances where the player could change the target of a technique while it's halfway done.

Camera now properly scrolls to the correct location for various events.

Some description fixes on the editors.

Blue Bogans renamed to Blue Brigands

Red Ruffians's are now a lot more red.

Icons for all squads have been revised to be more interesting. Icons used in campaign levels are left untouched for the moment...

Results screen text enlarged.

Fixed instances of status effects not being recorded for stats.

Resized Rail Tank's defeat animation.

Thanks for reading and take it easy!