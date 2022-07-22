**
March of the Monsters 1.1.1.1 Patch Notes
Some minor tweaks, fixes and additions following in the wake of the release of March of the Monsters.
New Features & Changes:
**
-Added copy/paste buttons for tower priorities!
-Added new upper limits to monster health, armor, shield and speed upgrade cards. (No, they are unlikely to come up in play because yes, they get very silly)
-Evicerate, Creeping Cough and all D.O.T. pop upgrades (Exsanguinate, expunge ect.) are now displayed in the UI.
-Longbow I, II & III no longer give +2 range and instead increase the range bonus elevation gives to ballistas.
**
Fixes
**
-Fixed some of the monster armor upgrade cards displaying the wrong values.
-Fixed rounding errors displayed on the monster buff UI.
Changed files in this update