**

March of the Monsters 1.1.1.1 Patch Notes



Some minor tweaks, fixes and additions following in the wake of the release of March of the Monsters.



New Features & Changes:

**

-Added copy/paste buttons for tower priorities!

-Added new upper limits to monster health, armor, shield and speed upgrade cards. (No, they are unlikely to come up in play because yes, they get very silly)

-Evicerate, Creeping Cough and all D.O.T. pop upgrades (Exsanguinate, expunge ect.) are now displayed in the UI.

-Longbow I, II & III no longer give +2 range and instead increase the range bonus elevation gives to ballistas.

**

Fixes

**

-Fixed some of the monster armor upgrade cards displaying the wrong values.

-Fixed rounding errors displayed on the monster buff UI.