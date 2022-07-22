 Skip to content

Rogue Tower update for 22 July 2022

1.1.1.1 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

March of the Monsters 1.1.1.1 Patch Notes


Some minor tweaks, fixes and additions following in the wake of the release of March of the Monsters.

New Features & Changes:

-Added copy/paste buttons for tower priorities!
-Added new upper limits to monster health, armor, shield and speed upgrade cards. (No, they are unlikely to come up in play because yes, they get very silly)
-Evicerate, Creeping Cough and all D.O.T. pop upgrades (Exsanguinate, expunge ect.) are now displayed in the UI.
-Longbow I, II & III no longer give +2 range and instead increase the range bonus elevation gives to ballistas.

Fixes

-Fixed some of the monster armor upgrade cards displaying the wrong values.
-Fixed rounding errors displayed on the monster buff UI.

