Improved party promotion and leader disband behavior

238: Early Access 0.12.75 - July 22, 2022 1:15 AM EST

• You can now promote someone else to leader while in a dungeon. Previously... there were reasons for this.

• If your party leader leaves your party will no longer instantly return to town (including in the middle of a boss fight). Instead a new party will be automatically elected.

• The group leader can now disband the party during combat and a new party leader will be automatically elected.