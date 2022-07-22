 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 22 July 2022

Improved party promotion and leader disband behavior

Share · View all patches · Build 9169185 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

238: Early Access 0.12.75 - July 22, 2022 1:15 AM EST
• You can now promote someone else to leader while in a dungeon. Previously... there were reasons for this.
• If your party leader leaves your party will no longer instantly return to town (including in the middle of a boss fight). Instead a new party will be automatically elected.
• The group leader can now disband the party during combat and a new party leader will be automatically elected.

