 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eternal Return update for 22 July 2022

0.63.0b Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9169167 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 0.62.0c Hotfix is being pushed to servers starting from 11 PM (PT).
The hotfix will require a client update.
Please restart the client to receive the update.

Check out the details on our Website.

Changed files in this update

Black Survival : Eternal Return Content Depot 1049591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link