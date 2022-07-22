0.63.0b Hotfix

The 0.62.0c Hotfix is being pushed to servers starting from 11 PM (PT).
The hotfix will require a client update.
Please restart the client to receive the update.
Check out the details on our Website.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The 0.62.0c Hotfix is being pushed to servers starting from 11 PM (PT).
The hotfix will require a client update.
Please restart the client to receive the update.
Check out the details on our Website.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update