Patch Version: 7.22.2022

------------------------------[ 7.22.2022.1 ]------------------------------

:::::: GAMEPLAY ::::::

[×] Added an indicator in the minimap to show where the Tentacle will attack from during the Tentacle Event.

[×] Right-Clicking the minimap will open the Unit Window for that land.

[×] Added a tutorial to show that Right-Clicking opens the Unit Window.

[×] Art for the Sawmill was changed to better differentiate it from the Brickyard.

:::::: BUGS ::::::

[×] Fixed a bug where trying to open the Tutorial with the shortcut key (E), could crash the game if hovering over your cards.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Some small news on the Meta-Progression:

Due to some IRL stuff and this damned awful heat, my productivity has been affected some.

I'm also changing some details with the Meta-Progression to make room for new cards, and make it a little easier for beginners. Still on the fence on some of the ideas, so messing with that some more.

So with all that said, and as always!

I am still improving the game on top of the base I have, with the game currently being in a finished and beatable state! But I enjoy working on it and solving the issues with UX, so why not improve the game more?!

Until next time,