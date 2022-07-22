Warrior and Shaman upgrades, localization improvements, and bug fixes

237: Early Access 0.12.74 - July 22, 2022 12:05 PM EST

• Rupture (WAR) threat has been boosted. In particular its bleed effect pulls much more threat, now. Its damage bonus was also boosted from 5 to 15% damage.

• Shockwave (WAR) damage has been increased.

• Primal Stomp (WAR) had its threat and damage increased.

• Furious Cleave (WAR) had its crit chance boosted.

• Affliction (SHM) is now a cone-3 spell, but its cost was increased and its damage was reduced slightly.

• Fixed a bug where combat music would not play in some cases where mobs are close to the door.

• Single-player item drop rates and magic find rates have been boosted to compensate for the fact that you cannot group or trade with other players. Althought online multiplayer is the focus of NGO, this may make single-player more enticing for some players.

• Updated a few places in the UI that were not proplerly translated such as display size change confirmation, party/trade invite buttons, and the trade window buttons.

• Circle of Prayer no longer cancels when your mob target dies.

• Fixed a bug that caused skills to do zero damage after changing your language without resetting.

• Japanese localization was improved.