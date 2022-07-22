Quick update - technical stuff

Hello,

This update is mainly technical, extra DLL files added, removed unnecessary code and steam achievement system reworked ( now it should trigger properly ).

This update seems small, but actually the game size has increased quite a bit. The target for the next weekly update is to reduce the size of the game by optimizing the code and add the story encounters.

Also a small bug where talent did not work as expected hopefully fixed, however if this will not fix it I will rework the talent system instead of optimization this week - and delay it for a week. Also I am preparing to launch the game in early september/late august.

As always feel free to join our discord or start a discussion if you have any feedback, have fun and take care!