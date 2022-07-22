Month Summary #03 +Update

It took a while but it arrived!

The first part of the latest game update has finally been released, now find out what's included in this version:

A new character has joined the team, a young lady with amnesia, some trauma and a lot, I repeat, a lot of anger at Sam.

As you can see in the image above, we will also have a new Boss and the possibility to use 4 team members in battles.

Both will introduce a new mechanic to the game, adding even more strategy to combats, which will be:

Evolution of weapons and equipment.

Character Transformation (If you watch anime, you probably know what I'm talking about, a stat boost, appearance change and new abilities while transformed).

Furthermore, the time has come to start exploring the outside world, but for now, only a part of the Frozen Continent.

Castles, villages, etc. Are still under development to bring more life into this new stage.

I wish I could tell you everything, but it would be too much [spoiler]spoiler![/spoiler]

In the next updates there will be some improvements in the battle system (ATB, as in the classic games of the Final Fantasy franchise).

I also need to mention that the ability to summon creatures has been removed and is being rethought, on the other hand, the game now has the option to change team members between the 4 battle slots in the Formation Menu.

As new members join the team (we are currently 5) this will be an interesting mechanic to work on.

Other small improvements can also be noticed... So, as always, I ask for patience and

enjoy the game!