Update 1.6.3_EarlyAccess - Multiplayer!

-Added Multiplayer!

-You can now create or join a multiplayer session.

-Gliders, wind and thermals are synced over the network.

-Game now starts in windowed mode for those having issues with widescreen.

-Add Fullscreen option in graphics settings.

-Made adjustments to UI so it works in 16:9 ratio.

-Add different color schemes to the character and harness.

-Randomly select color scheme at start of free flight or multiplier.

-Fix cars going in circles.

-Make it so in multiplayer mode you can’t pause the glider.

-Increase climb rate in paramotor.

-Fix variometer on paramotor not showing.