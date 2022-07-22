-Added Multiplayer!
-You can now create or join a multiplayer session.
-Gliders, wind and thermals are synced over the network.
-Game now starts in windowed mode for those having issues with widescreen.
-Add Fullscreen option in graphics settings.
-Made adjustments to UI so it works in 16:9 ratio.
-Add different color schemes to the character and harness.
-Randomly select color scheme at start of free flight or multiplier.
-Fix cars going in circles.
-Make it so in multiplayer mode you can’t pause the glider.
-Increase climb rate in paramotor.
-Fix variometer on paramotor not showing.
Glider Sim update for 22 July 2022
Update 1.6.3_EarlyAccess - Multiplayer!
