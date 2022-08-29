 Skip to content

Finding America: The Heartland update for 29 August 2022

Finding America: The Heartland is NOW AVAILABLE!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Introducing the first game of a brand new, all-American Hidden Object series: Finding America: The Heartland! From Kansas’ simple farmhouses to South Dakota’s grand Mount Rushmore, experience the many things the Heartland has to offer — in stunning Hidden Object and mini game form.

Complete each chapter, unlock tons of different trivia, and enjoy everything the Heartland has to offer in this all-American Hidden Object game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1979190/Finding_America_The_Heartland/

