New Content

30+ different run types! Including:

Easy Mode

Hard Mode

Hard Mode 2

Hard Mode 3

Hard Mode 4

Hard Mode 5

Unfair Mode

Hard Puzzle Mode

Pauper Mode

Glass Cannon

5 by 5 challenge

5 by 7 challenge

Another way

Big Mode

Classic Matthew

Endless Dream

Great Pair

Horrible Curse

Horrible Luck

Lethal

Penny Pincher

Puzzle Mode

Quick and Easy

Scaling Energy

Small Paws

Standard Energy

Strong Start

Trash Blaster

Wrecked Relics

Bug Fixes:

Removed the Steak from CR-8's item pool

Made it so you cannot create disconnected bag spaces

Added additional save protection if you save while energy balls exist

Removed the Crimson energy, the emerald bracelet, and the ethereal wand from CR-8's item pool

Fixed several glitches related to the Auto-Run feature

Made it so Auto-Run is not reset between battles

Fixed the "Die" so it works with the componenet chest