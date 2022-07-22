 Skip to content

Backpack Hero update for 22 July 2022

Run Types!

Backpack Hero update for 22 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Content
30+ different run types! Including:

  • Easy Mode
  • Hard Mode
  • Hard Mode 2
  • Hard Mode 3
  • Hard Mode 4
  • Hard Mode 5
  • Unfair Mode
  • Hard Puzzle Mode
  • Pauper Mode
  • Glass Cannon
  • 5 by 5 challenge
  • 5 by 7 challenge
  • Another way
  • Big Mode
  • Classic Matthew
  • Endless Dream
  • Great Pair
  • Horrible Curse
  • Horrible Luck
  • Lethal
  • Penny Pincher
  • Puzzle Mode
  • Quick and Easy
  • Scaling Energy
  • Small Paws
  • Standard Energy
  • Strong Start
  • Trash Blaster
  • Wrecked Relics

Bug Fixes:
Removed the Steak from CR-8's item pool
Made it so you cannot create disconnected bag spaces
Added additional save protection if you save while energy balls exist
Removed the Crimson energy, the emerald bracelet, and the ethereal wand from CR-8's item pool
Fixed several glitches related to the Auto-Run feature
Made it so Auto-Run is not reset between battles
Fixed the "Die" so it works with the componenet chest

