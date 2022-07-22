Giant Bear Rampage! V1.06 UPDATE! 🐻

Firstly, A BIG THANK YOU to anyone taking the time to read this!

After releasing the Anniversary Update (v1.05) I have been listening to your feedback, reviews and adding to the game in order to make it better than ever.

Since the 3-Year Anniversary, I have continued building and improving🐻

@GameDevMikey is my twitter handle if you want to get in touch.

☢️ New Radar Ability! 🐻

Use the Radar ability to find collectable mutation points and unlock powers!



☢️ Create New Bear Menu! 🐻

New Players can customise their starting bear and super powers!



🐻 A List of Improvements ☢️

Added New "Radar" Ability (Default Key "R", Used to Find Mutation Points in the World).

New Game Bear Menu , Customisation and Starting Power Select.

, Customisation and Starting Power Select. Reset Warning for New Bear Added.

Font Style on Settings Page Updated to Match Game Style.

Adjusted Super Power Unlock Cost.

Lowered the cost of casting super powers.

Added Key-Bind Settings for Radar Ability.

Updated Mutation Point Tutorial and Game Intro Tutorial.

💻Thanks to the YouTubers and Streamers too...😎

Your help in sharing my game is appreciated more than you think, it helps people discover the projects I put a ton of time, effort and love into. Here is a png version of the Giant Bear Rampage logo, So that you can use it in your thumbnails.



Thank you for checking out my game! 😎👍