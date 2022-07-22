 Skip to content

Giant Bear Rampage! update for 22 July 2022

Giant Bear Rampage! V1.06 UPDATE! 🐻

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Firstly, A BIG THANK YOU to anyone taking the time to read this!

After releasing the Anniversary Update (v1.05) I have been listening to your feedback, reviews and adding to the game in order to make it better than ever.

Since the 3-Year Anniversary, I have continued building and improving🐻
@GameDevMikey is my twitter handle if you want to get in touch.

☢️ New Radar Ability! 🐻

Use the Radar ability to find collectable mutation points and unlock powers!

☢️ Create New Bear Menu! 🐻

New Players can customise their starting bear and super powers!

🐻 A List of Improvements ☢️
  • Added New "Radar" Ability (Default Key "R", Used to Find Mutation Points in the World).
  • Mutation Points Ping their Location to Bear.
  • New Game Bear Menu, Customisation and Starting Power Select.
  • Reset Warning for New Bear Added.
  • Font Style on Settings Page Updated to Match Game Style.
  • Adjusted Super Power Unlock Cost.
  • Lowered the cost of casting super powers.
  • Added Key-Bind Settings for Radar Ability.
  • Updated Mutation Point Tutorial and Game Intro Tutorial.

💻Thanks to the YouTubers and Streamers too...😎

Your help in sharing my game is appreciated more than you think, it helps people discover the projects I put a ton of time, effort and love into. Here is a png version of the Giant Bear Rampage logo, So that you can use it in your thumbnails.

Thank you for checking out my game! 😎👍

