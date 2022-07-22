Community Content Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9168248 · Last edited 22 July 2022 – 01:32:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update includes new content adapted from community suggestions and event winners in the Ring of Pain Discord!

More item builds and synergies, more challenging achievements!

30+ new items

Many of these items are inspired by community suggestions and winners of our Discord events. Thank you Ring of Pain community and Beta testers for your involvement and support! We're excited to share these with you all.

These also include 2 new Light items to unlock, each with its own interesting perk and challenge.

10+ new achievements

Plus more bug fixing and improvements!

Thank you for all the community feedback, and to our Beta players for helping test new content!