Menu/Mannequin Overhaul | v0.4.1

Dear Malcom,

The mannequin needs some changes? Done! Also need a new look of scenery? We got that too!

New

Helpful text has been added to the main menu

Added a sound for fixing the machines

Changes

Menu

The menu scenery has been changed to lower GPU load and load times

Mannequin

The mannequin now moves faster!

The mannequin can't see in the dark but has night vision on Nightmare [spoiler]The mannequin will not advance towards you if you stand in a dark area. The mannequin will advance towards you if the lights are off on Nightmare.[/spoiler]

The mannequin is no longer wearing its Steam release party hat

General

Jumpscare for death has been changed

The flashlight has yet again been removed It is part of the development process. It should come back in a later patch.

Better electricity :)

Updated splash screen text

Left click is now the interaction button instead of E

Fixes

Fixed some splash screen text that was wrong

Fixed an issue where the machines' light bulbs weren't lit correctly

Potential fix for action figure only hiding in limited number of spots

Fixed a bug where settings wouldn't highlight when hovering over it

Fixed a bug where "back to menu" in settings wouldn't highlight when hovering over it

Fixed numerous Nightmare bugs

If you find anything that we should fix, Join the Discord. Also, I can't wait to see what strategies you come up with :)

Thank you,

Eve

Mannequins LLC