Menu/Mannequin Overhaul | v0.4.1

Dear Malcom,
The mannequin needs some changes? Done! Also need a new look of scenery? We got that too!
New
- Helpful text has been added to the main menu
- Added a sound for fixing the machines
Changes
Menu
- The menu scenery has been changed to lower GPU load and load times
Mannequin
-
The mannequin now moves faster!
-
The mannequin can't see in the dark but has night vision on Nightmare
- [spoiler]The mannequin will not advance towards you if you stand in a dark area. The mannequin will advance towards you if the lights are off on Nightmare.[/spoiler]
-
The mannequin is no longer wearing its Steam release party hat
General
-
Jumpscare for death has been changed
-
The flashlight has yet again been removed
- It is part of the development process. It should come back in a later patch.
-
Better electricity :)
-
Updated splash screen text
-
Left click is now the interaction button instead of E
Fixes
- Fixed some splash screen text that was wrong
- Fixed an issue where the machines' light bulbs weren't lit correctly
- Potential fix for action figure only hiding in limited number of spots
- Fixed a bug where settings wouldn't highlight when hovering over it
- Fixed a bug where "back to menu" in settings wouldn't highlight when hovering over it
- Fixed numerous Nightmare bugs
If you find anything that we should fix, Join the Discord. Also, I can't wait to see what strategies you come up with :)
Thank you,
Eve
Mannequins LLC
Changed files in this update