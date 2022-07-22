 Skip to content

Nightly Maintenance: Malcom's Story update for 22 July 2022

Menu/Mannequin Overhaul | v0.4.1

v0.4.1

Dear Malcom,

The mannequin needs some changes? Done! Also need a new look of scenery? We got that too!

New

  • Helpful text has been added to the main menu
  • Added a sound for fixing the machines

Changes

  • The menu scenery has been changed to lower GPU load and load times
Mannequin

  • The mannequin now moves faster!

  • The mannequin can't see in the dark but has night vision on Nightmare

    • [spoiler]The mannequin will not advance towards you if you stand in a dark area. The mannequin will advance towards you if the lights are off on Nightmare.[/spoiler]

  • The mannequin is no longer wearing its Steam release party hat

General

  • Jumpscare for death has been changed

  • The flashlight has yet again been removed

    • It is part of the development process. It should come back in a later patch.

  • Better electricity :)

  • Updated splash screen text

  • Left click is now the interaction button instead of E

Fixes

  • Fixed some splash screen text that was wrong
  • Fixed an issue where the machines' light bulbs weren't lit correctly
  • Potential fix for action figure only hiding in limited number of spots
  • Fixed a bug where settings wouldn't highlight when hovering over it
  • Fixed a bug where "back to menu" in settings wouldn't highlight when hovering over it
  • Fixed numerous Nightmare bugs

If you find anything that we should fix, Join the Discord. Also, I can't wait to see what strategies you come up with :)

Thank you,
Eve
Mannequins LLC

